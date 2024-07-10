Things used to be so simple. June hit, summer vacation started, and you had all day to do whatever you wanted for three months — even if all you wanted to do was nothing at all. Things were even simpler in the time period depicted in the video for Toro Y Moi‘s new Kevin Abstract-featuring song “Heaven,” before computers were the size of Pop Tarts, fit in your pockets, and demanded your attention all hours of the day and night.

Even friendships were easier; the youthful stand-ins for Toro and his childhood friend run through flower-dappled fields and splash in ponds in the wilderness surrounding their suburban housing development. It’s cute and innocent — sure, the seeds of a later romance can be seen, but for now, these kiddos are more concerned with enjoying their idyllic summer days to their fullest.

“Heaven” is the second single from Toro’s upcoming album Hole Erth, following his June track “Tuesday,” another nostalgic look at the singer-producer’s laid-back childhood. That seems to be the running theme for Hole Erth, which is due on September 6 via Dead Oceans and features appearances from Don Toliver, Duckwrth, Kenny Mason, and more.

You can watch Toro Y Moi’s “Heaven” video featuring Kevin Abstract and Lev above.

Hole Erth is out 9/6 via Dead Oceans. You can find more info here.