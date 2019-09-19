Tove Lo Brings Her Emotional New Bop ‘Sweettalk My Heart’ To ‘Late Night’

Tove Lo’s new album Sunshine Kitty will be released to the world tomorrow, but before that, she visited Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform her just-released single “Sweettalk My Heart.”

The track is one part emotional ballad and one part dance-ready bop, and Lo did both of those moods justice with her performance. Lo explained yesterday that “Sweettalk My Heart” was actually the catalyst for Sunshine Kitty, saying, “It was when I wrote this song I realized my 4th album was in the works. It’s very special to me for a lot of reasons I will get into when I see you guys around the world.”

Tove Lo previously explained the meaning of the album title, saying, “[Sunshine Kitty is] a play on p*ssy power, but it’s a happy, positive way of seeing it. This cartoon cat [featured in the artwork] is an extension of me and part of the new music. She’s super cute, but she does stupid sh*t like getting in fights and getting f*cked up. It’s how I feel the album sounds.” She also previously said the album is “filled with songs about naive love, teen crushes, future fears & being a vulnerable weirdo.”

Watch Tove Lo perform “Sweettalk My Heart” on Late Night above.