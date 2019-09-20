Prolific Swedish popstar Tove Lo shared her highly-anticipated fourth LP, Sunshine Kitty. The singer celebrated her full-length release with an accompanying music video to the single “Sweettalk My Heart.”

Directed by Bradley & Pablo, the video shows Tove Lo moving and tearing through her dark apartment in a feverish state. Though the video itself is gloomy, Tove Lo says in a statement “Sweettalk My Heart” is her version of a love song.

“‘Sweettalk My Heart’ is weirdly my happy love song,” she said. “In a way I’m asking the person I love to lie to me; promise things we both know we can’t know if we can keep. Because nobody knows the future. But it’s about believing what you’re both feeling in the present – that you’ll love each other forever. It might be naive, but I think that’s good. Being realistic about love makes it impossible to fully feel it.”

The “Sweettalk My Heart” video arrives in conjunction with Tove Lo’s fourth album, which the singer thinks is her best yet. She notes:

“My fourth album in five years, feels really surreal. It’s my best one yet. Sunshine Kitty tells some of my teenage love stories, current infatuation and future fears. Almost like a scrap book. I’m so proud and grateful to all of the features, producers and co-writers. Everyone was down to enter the pop weirdness and experiment! I think the best way to describe this whole album is just that it’s like me – I don’t think, I just do. And that’s what I did.”

Check out the tracklist to Sunshine Kitty below and watch the video for Tove Lo’s “Sweettalk My Heart” above.

1. “Gritty Pretty (intro)”

2. “Glad He’s Gone”

3. “Bad As The Boys” (Feat. ALMA)

4. “Sweettalk My Heart”

5. “Stay Over”

6. “Are U Gonna Tell Her”? (Feat. MC Zaac)

7. “Jacques” (With Jax Jones)

8. “Mateo”

9. “Come Undone”

10. “Equally Lost” (Feat. Doja Cat)

11. “Really Don’t Like U” (Feat. Kylie Minogue)

12. “Shifted”

13. “Mistaken”

14. “Anywhere U Go”

Sunshine Kitty is out now via Universal. Get it here.