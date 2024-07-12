Travis Kelce’s frequent attendance at The Eras Tour stops around the world has finally paid off. In the words of JJ Watt, on the stage, Taylor Swift displays her athletic abilities. Now, Kelce is parading his vocal skills.

Yesterday (July 11), at the American Century Championship charity golf tournament, Kelce performed Whitesnake’s song, “Here I Go Again” as part of the event’s karaoke contest. After the scores were tallied, Kelce came out victorious. In front of the Lake Tahoe crowd, Kelce was sure to seemingly thank his girlfriend for the win.

During his speech, Kelce dedicate the performance to Swift. “Taylor, this is for you,” he said.

Kelce’s highly dramatized victory speech showed that he could have a career in acting, once his officially retires from the NFL.

Others on the stage used the moment to crack a few jokes about Kelce. One of the standouts being that the karaoke competition victory was actually his biggest accomplishment of the year, Superbowl LVIII win be damned.

When Swift and Kelce took their relationship public in September 2023, the pair tried to keep their professional life separate from the romance. Fast-forward to present day, they’ve decided to lean into it.

Watch the video of Travis Kelce’s speech, captured by an attendee, below.