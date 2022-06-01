Yesterday, BTS swung by the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate and meet with Joe Biden. Naturally, Fox News host Tucker Carlson had thoughts on that, as did his guest, fellow controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens.

In a segment on yesterday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host said, “So things have gotten very bad for Joe Biden, both public-facing and internally. What are they doing about it? Well, they broke glass in case of emergency and invited a Korean pop group to speak at the White House today. Watch.”

The show then cut to a clip of RM saying, “Hi, we’re BTS, and it is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion, and diversity.”

Carlson continued, “Yeah, so we got a Korean pop group to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States. OK. Good job, guys.” All the while, an on-screen graphic read, “WH invites K-pop group to bolster street cred.”

The host goes on to launch into a point about “white supremacy” in the Biden White House, citing reports of a recent exodus of Black White House staffers. He was then joined by Owens, who talked further on that topic before bringing it back to the White House hosting BTS, saying, “They’re frantically searching to drum up a new narrative of hate, and this one is going to be Asian-American, Asian Lives Matter. ‘Quick, grab me K-pop and hopefully America is going to fall for this,’ when in reality, we’re focused on gas prices, the inflation crisis, and it’s just an absolute, complete joke.”

Now, we wait to see how the BTS Army will respond to this.