The White House Press Corps Just Became Part Of The BTS Army

It was revealed a few days ago that BTS had some significant plans to close out the month: They would be heading to the White House to meet with Joe Biden and discuss “Asian inclusion and representation,” “anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years,” and “the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

Well, the day has come and the White House press corps seemed pretty thrilled about it.

At a press briefing today, BTS walked into the room, led by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and immediately, every phone in the room was raised to get a photo or picture. Jean-Pierre observed, “So much excitement!”

After an introduction, the band spoke briefly, in both English and Korean. RM started, “Hi, we’re BTS, and it is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion, and diversity.” Each other member took a turn at the mic, speaking in Korean before RM concluded, “And last, we thank President Biden and The White House for giving this important opportunity to speak about the important causes, remind ourselves of what we can do as artists. Once again, thank you very much.”

