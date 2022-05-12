Bill Gates is a highly intelligent man to be sure (well, except for that whole hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein business), but Candace Owens has it in her head that the Microsoft co-founder is some sort of Scooby-Doo villain. Granted, this is a woman who lost her sh*t on national television over Minnie Mouse wearing a pantsuit and may have truly believed that there was a groundswell of people proposing she be named a Supreme Court justice.

On Wednesday, as Mediaite reported, the controversial political commentator jumped on the bandwagon of country music singer John Rich (always a reliable source of political information) by suggesting that Gates is to blame for America’s current baby formula shortage.

Even worse? At the same time, she also suggested that Gates was responsible for unleashing COVID onto the world just so that he could also finance the vaccine to help prevent it—all in the name of the almighty dollar, and in less than 50 words.

Doesn’t Bill Gates just have the best luck? Just like with the COVID vaccine— he makes an investment, and then suddenly there is a pandemic or shortage and everyone must line up for his product. Of course he’s invested in lab produced breast milk! https://t.co/1OzFBFHezy — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 12, 2022

These accusations all stemmed from a CNBC article which noted that Gates is an investor in BIOMILQ, a startup that is attempting to address the nutritional needs of infants in the lab in order to help reduce the carbon footprint that the baby formula industry leaves behind it.

“Right now, by the estimations we have been able to make, at least 10 percent of the dairy market globally ends up in infant formula,” Michelle Egger, a food scientist and founder of BIOMILQ, told CNBC. “That means per-infant-fed formula in the U.S., 5,700 metric tons of CO2 are produced, and 4,300 gallons of freshwater are consumed each year to feed a child. Parents want to do what’s best for their kids but shouldn’t have to decide between feeding their children and protecting the planet.”

As Mediaite notes, TIME laid out a number of reasons for the current baby formula shortage—not the least of which was the closing of a Michigan factory by Abbott, the maker of Similac, and one of the nation’s biggest producers of baby formula. The industry has also been disrupted by the same national and global supply chain issues that are affecting many industries and products, not to mention COVID-related staff shortages and demand spikes.

But don’t tell that to Owens. To her, Gates’ only concern is chasing every last dollar—despite the fact that Gates is as well-known for his charitable endeavors as he is his technical innovations. Over the course of his career, Gates has donated more than $50 billion to charitable endeavors and, alongside his ex-wife Melinda Gates and fellow billionaire Warren Buffet, has pledged to leave the bulk of his fortune to charity. (Each of he and Melinda’s three children will reportedly inherit $10 million apiece—and not a penny more.)

(Via Mediaite)