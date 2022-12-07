Today (December 7) brought some major Lana Del Rey news: She has a new album coming out on March 10, 2023, and it has a very Lana Del Rey title: Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Naturally, that begs the question: Is there really a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard like Del Rey claims?

It seems the answer is yes, assuming Del Rey is talking about the Ocean Boulevard street in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. According to a 2019 story from The Sun News, there’s an underground tunnel that was built in the ’80s, which has openings on either side of Ocean Boulevard and 13th Avenue South.

The tunnel is maintained by Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort and amenities director Jody Ammons said it was created as an alternative for pedestrians to use instead of crossing the street. She also noted of how people react to the tunnel, “It’s a nice little surprise. A lot of people appreciate it if the traffic is really bad.”

The passageway usually has a fresh look, too, as the tunnel’s walls are typically painted once a year with images of sea creatures.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out 3/10/2023 via Polydor. Pre-order it here.