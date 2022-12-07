Lana Del Rey is back with a brand new song, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” which doubles as the title for her newly-announced ninth studio album. After fans had speculated the star was ushering in a new era from clues on her website and public teasers, the theories paid off. In typical Lana fashion, the track is a dreamy ode to the West Coast, with references to The Eagles’ “Hotel California.”

“When’s it gonna be my turn?” Del Rey repeats the somber sentiment. “Don’t forget me.”

🚨 Lana Del Rey confirms she will be announcing her next album on December 7th! pic.twitter.com/pxvgz9wvSH — Lana Del Rey Online (@LanaDReyOnline) December 2, 2022

As for her upcoming album, which arrives on March 10 of next year, it will feature production from Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji.

While the tracklist isn’t officially revealed yet, fans can also expect collaborations with Antonoff’s band Bleachers (who Lana previously worked with on their 2021 song, “Secret Life”), Grammy winner Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML. Del Rey co-wrote the title track with Hermosa. The other writing credits for the record are still TBD.

For now, Del Rey has dropped alternative cover white vinyl pressings for fans.

Listen to Lana Del Rey’s new song above.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out 3/10/2023 via Polydor. Pre-order it here.