The massive K-Pop group Twice has announced that they’ll be heading on their fifth world tour this year. Titled the Ready To Be Tour, after their forthcoming EP, and teased as “Part 1” on the official poster, Twice’s shows will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, before heading to Australia, Japan, and cities across North America.

With this new tour, it will make Twice both the only female K-pop group to headline in MLB and NFL stadiums and the first to play at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, Dallas’ Globe Life Field, Atlanta’s Truist Park, and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

For shows in the US, fans are able to register through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program now through March 8. They will then receive an access code to purchase tickets at a later date TBA. More information on registration is available here.

For tickets in other countries, visit your local event page.

Continue scrolling for the complete list of tour dates.

04/15 –- Seoul, Korea @ KSPO Dome

04/16 — Seoul, Korea @ KSPO Dome

05/03 — Sydney, Aus @ Qudos Bank Arena

05/06 — Melbourne, Aus @ Rod Laver Arena

05/13 — Osaka, Japan @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

05/14 — Osaka, Japan @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

05/20 — Tokyo, Japan @ Ajinomoto Stadium

05/21 — Tokyo, Japan @ Ajinomoto Stadium

06/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

06/13 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/16 — Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

06/21 — Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

06/24 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/28 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/06 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park