If you’re still in “The Feels,” then this is a fair warning you have a week left to prep yourself before you get deeper into your bag.

Following a week of solo image teasers from members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, TWICE ended the week off by releasing a 12-second audio snippet of their upcoming English single “Moonlight Sunrise” on TikTok today (January 13).

Compared to their first English single, “The Feels,” released back in 2021, TWICE seems to gear away a bit from their signature bubblegum pop sounds and experiment with contemporary R&B and Atlanta bass for their new dance track.(If you take a closer listen, the beat may remind you of Ghost Town DJ’s hit “My Boo.”) The teaser kicks off with Nayeon in the beginning, followed by Mina singing “Moonlight, sunrise / Baby, let’s do it all night” in between and Chaeyoung cheekily ending it with, “I guarantee, I got you!”

“Moonlight Sunrise” is set to release next Friday, January 20, at midnight across all global streaming platforms. The single is one of the two releases set for TWICE in the first quarter of the year, according to their announcement poster shared on socials last month. Following the release, the nine-member ensemble are scheduled to drop their twelfth EP under JYP Entertainment in March.