On February 23, K-pop favorites TWICE released With YOU-th, their 13th mini album. While 13 is often considered to be an unlucky number, it’s actually now a big one for TWICE: With YOU-th has debuted at No. 1 on the new Billboard 200 chart (dated March 9), the first chart-topper for the group.

As Billboard notes, the project earned 95,000 equivalent album units in the US the week ending February 29 “largely from traditional album sales,” so the fact that the mini album has only six tracks (much shorter than most albums these days) didn’t significantly get in the way of its chart success. (Albums units typically come primarily from streaming, so the more songs an album has, the better.)

The album, which is sung mostly in Korean, is the 24th primarily non-English language album to ever hit No. 1, and the first to do so in 2024. As a press release also notes, this is TWICE’s fifth top-10 album, which is the most for a female K-pop act. With YOU-th also gives TWICE the most pure album sales out of all K-pop girl groups.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM debuts at No. 8 this week with Easy. With the group joining TWICE on the chart, this is the first time two all-female Korean pop groups have been in the top 10 simultaneously.