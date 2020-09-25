There has been talk recently that the Fast & Furious franchise will be headed to space. Whether or not that’s true, one way or another, Vin Diesel is exploring a new frontier. Instead of leaving the atmosphere, though, he’s breaking into the music world with his first single, “Feel Like I Do.”

The track arrives on Kygo’s Palm Tree Records label, and indeed, it sounds like Kygo’s signature brand of tropical house. Diesel’s singing voice, which sounds nothing like his speaking voice, seems to have been heavily processed, as it sounds here like it has been pitched down.

He premiered the track on The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared a pre-recorded video message about his new endeavor, saying,

“Kelly, I’m so honored to be able to debut my music on your show, because since you first won [American] Idol and until today have somehow maintained your authenticity. I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set — as you know, that’s not possible — I’ve had another creative outlet, another way to show you or share with you my heart. To that end, one of the people that first believed in me was Kygo, so I am now going to debut the first song on Kygo’s label, ‘Feels Like I Do.’ I hope you like it.”

Ahead of the track, he also wrote on Instagram, “For so long, I have been promising to release music… encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone. Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud.”

Listen to “Feel Like I Do” above.