Fast & Furious 9 may or may not head into space. According to Ludacris a few months ago, it sure sounded like it was happening, as he told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham when asked: “I will say that you are very intuitive, because you said something right, but I’m not going to give it away.” And when Michelle Rodriguez appeared on the same program this week, that same question (of course) popped up.

Rodriguez either played along or confirmed, and it’s a tough call to make. Do we really want Vin Diesel to beat Tom Cruise into space? I mean, sure. It would also be great if Vin catapulted into the cosmos (why? who cares), and Cruise just flew by, waving with a massive grin. Cruise runs alone, but does he fly alone? So many questions. Yet here’s what Rodriguez said, via Collider:

“Oh, no way! How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that… Oh, well, no, I’m not, I’m not, I’m not lucky enough to hit space, but we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one.”

Rodriguez also threw out appreciation for Justin Lin on the female-writer note. Heck, let’s combine these two pieces of excitement and knock Vin and Ludacris out of the space business and put Michelle and Helen Mirren out there. I doubt anyone would be opposed to seeing MRod and a dame beating the Cruise to something. We should find out the truth when F9 arrives on April 2, 2021.

(Via SiriusXM & Collider)