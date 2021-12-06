While many American families spend an idyllic Christmas day watching the snow fall while gathered around the fireplace opening presents, Christmas falls smack in the middle of the summer in Vance Joy‘s native Australia. So, his family spends Christmas day on the beach. “My dad usually cooks a huge trout for us and we are just happy to finally be there with each other all together. We will go walk and see the kangaroos on a nearby trail too.” When asked about his favorite holiday memories, he struggles to settle on just one. “There are too many — swimming with my siblings and looking at the fish in the rockpools at the beach.”

Despite the difference in environment on Christmas day, holiday music still remains a centerpiece of the holiday. To celebrate the holidays this year, Vance Joy has officially offered a cover of The Pogues’ “Fairytale Of New York” after uploading his rendition to YouTube last year and garnering quite a bit of fan support. To celebrate the release of the cover, Vance Joy took part in the first installment of the Uproxx Holiday Playlist series, and selected some of his favorite holiday music to help ring in the time of year. “Music is the best and there are some truly great holiday songs that I included in my playlist. Some of the holiday music creates the atmosphere and some of it can hit you in the heart and tell a story.”

Check out the full playlist, along with Vance Joy’s explanations for each of his picks, down below.