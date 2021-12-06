While many American families spend an idyllic Christmas day watching the snow fall while gathered around the fireplace opening presents, Christmas falls smack in the middle of the summer in Vance Joy‘s native Australia. So, his family spends Christmas day on the beach. “My dad usually cooks a huge trout for us and we are just happy to finally be there with each other all together. We will go walk and see the kangaroos on a nearby trail too.” When asked about his favorite holiday memories, he struggles to settle on just one. “There are too many — swimming with my siblings and looking at the fish in the rockpools at the beach.”
Despite the difference in environment on Christmas day, holiday music still remains a centerpiece of the holiday. To celebrate the holidays this year, Vance Joy has officially offered a cover of The Pogues’ “Fairytale Of New York” after uploading his rendition to YouTube last year and garnering quite a bit of fan support. To celebrate the release of the cover, Vance Joy took part in the first installment of the Uproxx Holiday Playlist series, and selected some of his favorite holiday music to help ring in the time of year. “Music is the best and there are some truly great holiday songs that I included in my playlist. Some of the holiday music creates the atmosphere and some of it can hit you in the heart and tell a story.”
Check out the full playlist, along with Vance Joy’s explanations for each of his picks, down below.
Mykola Dmytrovych / John Williams — “Carol Of The Bells”
As a little boy I watched Home Alone hundreds of times. This song and scene are very memorable and powerful. Haunting Christmas. Get chills!
Paul Kelly — “How To Make Gravy”
One of the great songs. Christmas from the perspective of a guy in prison missing his family. ‘That won’t stop the roast’!
The Pogues — “Fairytale Of New York” (Feat. Kirsty MacColl)
This is one of the great songs of all time. It’s not sugary and corny but tells a Christmas story from the perspective of the down and outs. Nick Cave says all this better than me in a letter he wrote about this song – definitely worth a read.
John Lennon — Happy Xmas (War is Over)
“Let’s hope it’s a good one without any fear.” “For weak and for strong”. For “the rich and the poor ones.” The song speaks for itself. I like the idea of us all being connected and included and at peace.
Mariah Carey — “All I Want for Christmas is You”
This is the biggest Christmas tune out there and like clockwork zooms up the charts around this time every year. Makes me think of the scene in Love Actually.
Sia — Snowman
I love Sia. “Snowman” tells a tender and comforting Christmas story and it’s so unique, like everything Sia does.
Coldplay — “Christmas Lights”
Christmas lights keep shining on – I love Coldplay and Chris Martin’s soul is easy to find in the way he sings his lyrics. So who better to sing at Christmas time.
Sinead O’Connor — “Silent Night”
This song is peaceful and makes me think of Christmas as a kid. And of the versions out there I chose this one.
Vance Joy is Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.