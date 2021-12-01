The 2021 Music Holiday Gift Guide For Musicians

This year saw a lot of amazing artists finding themselves in the public eye for the first time, and they all started somewhere. In fact, it’s possible that you know somebody with that type of potential. Maybe they have the goods but just need a key piece of equipment or two to get to the next level. If you’re gift-shopping for somebody like that, Guitar Center has a ton of offerings that you’ll be thanked for effusively. Even if the aspiring artist in your life already has all the gear they need, there are still some goodies and novelties that will surely be appreciated. So, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites and the list includes things like a terrific DIY recording kit, accessories that bring convenience to the life of a nomadic artist, and a few fun things that are are more low-key but surprisingly useful. So, if you’re looking for inspiration ahead of the end-of-year holidays, keep reading.

Focusrite Scarlett Solo Studio Pack If there’s an aspiring artist in your life who has the talent to create amazing music but doesn’t have the resources to make some decent-sounding recordings, this kit could be a perfect start for them. There’s a large diaphragm condenser mic to capture their performance, a pair of headphones so they can really hear what they’re doing, and a USB audio interface to manage all the inputs and outputs. Pair this with a laptop that has even a simple digital audio workstation program and your up-and-comer has a chance to create something great. Get it here. Fender Mustang Micro Guitar Headphone Amp That previous kit is great, but if you’re looking for something more compact or your budget is a bit tighter, this little Fender device could be a perfect alternative. What we have here is a guitar headphone amplifier and a recording interface that can be used to record over USB, stream Bluetooth audio to make it easy to play along to a backing track, and mess with amp, effect, and EQ settings. That’s quite a bit considering it all comes in a pocket-sized package. Get it here.

Fender Ball Glove Leather Guitar Strap Buy a guitar and it’ll usually come with some dinky strap that is good enough, but if you want to treat yourself with something more reliable, getting something of a higher quality is a justifiable expense. Fender has a great model that’s made with the same leather they use in baseball gloves, perhaps the piece of sporting gear most famous for lasting for years. Between the heavy-duty contrast stitching and the strap’s adjustability, you can’t go wrong here. Get it here. Road Runner Avenue II Acoustic Guitar Gig Bag Similar story here: Guitars can come with a case, but it’s usually flimsy and should really be considered a temporary solution. If you want something less ephemeral, this gig bag is a fine way to protect and transport your acoustic six-string. It has 10.5 mm padding throughout, a weather-resistant exterior, and a bottom rubber guard, so this case offers fantastic protection whether you’re out and about or just storing your guitar at home. Get it here.

Hearos High Fidelity Ear Plugs Getting to play music on stage on a regular basis is the dream for a lot of performers, but the nightmare that often comes later on is hearing loss. Fortunately, that is easily preventable with a simple-but-effective pair of ear plugs. This pair from Hearos promises to deliver “flat attenuation,” which allows you to “hear the music just as it was intended, but with the elimination of up to 12 decibels of potentially damaging noise.” If you find yourself in an overly loud environment, music-related or not, these are a must-have. Get it here. Pluginz Fender Jack Rack Key Holder If you’re shopping for somebody who already has all the gear they can handle, a fun novelty isn’t a bad idea for a stocking-stuffer. These audio jack key-holders are better than most novelties in that they actually serve a useful purpose, both by keeping keys organized and letting guests in your home know in a fun way where your passion is. Get it here.

Shure SM7B Cardioid Dynamic Microphone Cheap microphones can get the job done in a pinch, especially if you’ve adopted a DIY aesthetic. For those who want something cleaner and more professional-sounding, though, something like this Shure mic, which has nearly 300 5-star ratings on Guitar Center’s website, is sure to be an upgrade. This model boasts “internal ‘air suspension’ shock isolation” and a built-in pop filter, getting rid of audio distractions and letting whatever it is you’re recording shine, whether it’s music, podcasts, or whatever you can think of. Get it here. Ultimate Acoustics Acoustic Panel – 12x12x2 Wedge (24 Pack) There’s some quality recording equipment on this list, but fancy gear can only do so much of the acoustics of the room you’re playing in are trash. This set of acoustic panels take care of that issue really quickly, as they can cover your walls and take care of errant reverb and other acoustic issues for relatively cheap. Considering how drastically acoustic panels can improve the quality of your recordings, these are beyond a worthwhile pick-up. Get it here.