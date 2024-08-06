Another week, another rumor of Tom Cruise perhaps “canoodling” with a stunning woman. The Top Gun: Maverick star (age 62) has periodically been the subject of such (usually false) gossip ever since his third divorce (from Katie Holmes over a decade ago). The latest wave of speculation arrived after he was photographed on the opposite side of Bruce Springsteen from 25-year-old Spanish-American indie-pop singer Victoria Canal, who recently appeared onstage with Coldplay for their Glastonbury set.

On July 25, Canal posted the aforementioned Springsteen-Cruise picture on Instagram while seemingly referring to Tom as “the most random friend i’ve ever made !” Gossip then ignited with Page Six quoting the Sun tabloid‘s report about rumors of the pair being “inseparable,” and Tom has probably gone on to focus on his incredibly busy life that includes prepping for Mission: Impossible 8, gearing up for an apparent Olympics stunt, and somehow trending on Netflix for those Jack Reacher movies. He did not comment on the rumor, but the “California Sober” singer is now speaking out on the subject.

In doing so, Canal took to Instagram, where she posted a selfie with her hand over her mouth, seemingly in a disbelieving manner. She declared herself “deceased” while denying a romance with Tom, who she called “a lovely person & artist” and also “nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like chris martin, my dad….” She continued:

“guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think i am dating tom cruise. i’m deceased. let’s just stop this in its tracks – i’m sorry to bum u out but i am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life. y’all. if you’re gonna write me up @pagesix use a better picture damn (huge perk: first time I’m Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!! there’s always a win somewhere, thanks Tom) “in all seriousness guys, tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like chris martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living. and again, i am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. you learn a lot if you’re open to life bringing you those teachers.”

You heard her. With that rumor vanquished, here is a mid-July video of Victoria Canal celebrating Brat Summer and her “California Sober” release.