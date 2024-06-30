A few weeks back, Coldplay announced their musical return with a new single, “Feelslikeimfallinginlove.” Fans will need to hold out until October 4 for the release of the group’s 10th studio album, Moon Music.

Yesterday (June 29) at Glastonbury 2024 the band rocked out to their oldies. But Coldplay had another sweet treat for festivalgoers. During their set, frontman Chris Martin delivered a tribute to Michael J. Fox, only to have the Back To The Future actor (a role that is responsible for Coldplay’s existence, according to Martin) join them on stage for a tear-jerking duet.

Before introducing Fox, Martin sang the praises of the festival’s co-creator Michael Eavis, who was projected onto the main stage screen. The Martin turned his attention to Fox.

“Here’s another legendary Michael,” he said. “One who just totally rocks. With his Chuck Berry rife, and the way he punched Biff…ladies and gentlemen, please welcome, Michael J. Fox.”

The introduction was met with a thunderous round of applause from the crowd. The band and Fox went onto play “Fix You,” an acknowledgement of Fox’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Michael J. Fox plays guitar with Coldplay during their performance of ‘Fix You’ at #Glastonbury 🎸

— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 30, 2024

Users online were moved by the emotional act. “I’m genuinely confident that literally everyone on the planet universally loves Michael J. Fox, he’s an incredible human being and a childhood hero to so many, what a lovely touch from Coldplay, 👏❤️🎸” wrote one user.

— Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) June 29, 2024

“That kick from Michael J. Fox when the beat drops. 🥹 Pure release. ❤️

#Glastonbury,” penned another.

— Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) June 30, 2024

“Michael J. Fox is on stage with Coldplay at Glastonbury tonight….and now it’s awfully dusty in here 🥹🙏”

— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 29, 2024

“However cynical and hard bitten you are, impossible not to feel something joyful when Coldplay plays with Michael J. Fox at Glastonbury,” chimed another.

— Stig Abell (@StigAbell) June 30, 2024

Of all the breakout moments from Glastonbury 2024, this is certainly one for the history books.