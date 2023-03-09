Pop

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Now Has A Song On The ‘Billboard’ Charts… Yes, You Read That Right

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ending up on the Billboard charts was probably not on your 2023 bingo card. Last month, on the one-year mark since Russia invaded Ukraine, country singer Brad Paisley released “Same Here.” The song contains a recording of a phone call between Paisley and Zelenskyy discussing the ways in which their countries are similar.

Now, “Same Here” has debuted on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart (dated March 11), according to Billboard. It’s at No. 7 with 5,000 downloads sold between February 24 and March 2. It’s also on the Country Digital Song Sales chart at No. 3.

In a recent conversation with Billboard, Paisley discussed the process of working on the song, which benefited a charity called United24 to help rebuild Ukraine in the wake of the ongoing Russian invasion.

“The label [was] so great about it, realizing this isn’t going to be the feel-good hit of the year and this isn’t going to be something that’s going to work long-term at radio, [that it’s] not going to research,” Paisley said. “I thought, ‘Would President Zelenskyy like to have the last couple of minutes and have a discussion with me on the ways we’re the same?’ This needs to exist in whatever form we can present it.”

Revisit “Same Here” above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of February 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×