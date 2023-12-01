Streaming services have become the way the majority of fans consume the music they love these days, and Spotify is the clear leader in the streaming space. That makes their tracking data significant, and fortunately, the company maintains the terrific Spotify Charts website. Their Weekly Top Songs charts can serve as a useful complement to the Billboard Hot 100 and offer further insight into what music is currently making music fans move. Take a look at the the top 10 songs on the latest Weekly Top Songs USA chart (for the tracking week ending November 23) below. Check out the full top 200 list here, and if you’re curious about what the entire world is listening to, find the Weekly Top Songs Global chart here.

10. Tate McRae — “Greedy” McRae is just barely hanging around the top 10 this week, but zooming out, “Greedy” is No. 1 on the global Spotify chart right now and has been for 11 weeks. 9. Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything” Bryan and Musgraves’ hit had a significant fall this week from last week, when it was all the way up at No. 2. The reason behind the descent will become clear shortly.

8. Noah Kahan — “Stick Season” It’s a good time for Kahan to have a song racking up plays, as he’s the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. 7. Andy Williams — “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” Pretty much the instant Thanksgiving was over, the music listening public clearly turned its attention to holiday music, as Andy Williams’ timeless classic is one of a handful of Christmas tunes in this week’s top 10.

6. Wham! — “Last Christmas – Single Version” Here’s another! There’s a select roster of holiday staples that surge up the charts annually, and “Last Christmas” has consistently been one of them. 5. Mitski — “My Love Mine All Mine” Some tracks are still managing to break through the snow, though, like Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine,” which is actually the only non-holiday song in the top 10 this week to not move down in the ranks, holding steady at No. 5.

4. Bobby Helms — “Jingle Bell Rock” “Jingle Bell Rock” is a remarkable 66 years old, and here we are, still enjoying the track like it’s 1957. 3. Mariah Carey — “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” is usually the holiday headliner, but at least on the USA Spotify chart this week, there’s a new sheriff in town.