Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is clearly still going strong, as the pop star popped up at his game over the weekend. The two also posed for photos, where she kisses him on the cheek. In the past few times that she’s cheered him on, Swift has also been spotted chatting with his parents.

Kelce’s mom, Donna, and his dad, Ed, have since shared how they feel about her in different interviews.

Donna did an interview with People Magazine where she was asked about being a Swiftie.

“I would say not,” Donna said. “My era was Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, things like that. That’s more my music.”

“But obviously, talent is talent,” she added, going on to list her favorite song as “Shake It Off.”

As for Kelce’s dad, Ed, he talked to the same publication in a different interview published yesterday (October 23). He also gave more detail, praising her a bunch for helping clean up at the game.

“We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around,” Ed said. “Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

“I’m just thinking, ‘I don’t think she got the diva memo,’” he continued. “She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot… She’s very smart. I mean, very. That comes through right away.”