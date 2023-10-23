Travis Kelce Taylor Swift 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Somebody Called Travis Kelce ‘Taylor’s Boyfriend’ And He Couldn’t Help But React

It sure looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are dating, especially after the two both made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live and followed that up with an NYC date night earlier this month. Still, neither of them have actually publicly, flat-out said they’re in a relationship. Kelce’s recent response to a fan might be telling, though.

In a video taken at Arrowhead Stadium, where Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs play their home games, this weekend, the NFL star was just standing around, waiting for an elevator as fans surrounded the area. One onlooker shouted, “Let’s go, Taylor’s boyfriend!” Kelce certainly didn’t appear to be bothered by being called Swift’s beau, as he responded by giving a small fist pump in the air and boarding the elevator immediately after.

That fan isn’t the first person to call Kelce the B-word (or rather, imply it): While calling a Chiefs game earlier this month, broadcasting legend and vegetable hater Al Michaels wasn’t quite sure what to call Swift, so he said, “And of course, looking on, is… his… well, at the moment… his good buddy and girlfriend… Taylor Swift.”

Meanwhile, Kelce recently admitted he thinks the NFL might need to chill out a bit about him and Swift, saying, “I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

