What Is Being Released On Record Store Day 2023?

April 22 is going to be a great day for music lovers. The date marks Record Store Day, an annual celebration of record stores. It turns out that the picks for this year are more exciting than ever.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is a highly anticipated exclusive release. Along with that, The 1975 have a live album that fans are dying to get into their hands. Other releases include artists like Pixies, Carole King, Dolly Parton, U2, The Police, Yard Act, piri & tommy, Celeste, and Baby Queen.

“We’ve been part of RSD a number of times before and we have some exciting releases for you, which look and sound awesome,” Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago said in a statement. “The local independent record stores are the lifeblood and hub of any local scene, and I feel they have played a big part in the success of Pixies over the years.”

Last year, Swift was the first global Record Store Day ambassador. “The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me. Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion,” she shared.

All available titles are listed on The Vinyl Factory website.