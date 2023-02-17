Taylor Swift is finally releasing her Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on vinyl. The release will be among this year’s Record Store Day exclusives as a two-disc gray vinyl. It also has an updated cover.

The live session featured a complete run-through of songs from Swift’s 2020 album, Folklore, and was recorded at Aaron Dessner’s Long Pond studio. While the filmed performances were eventually released as a documentary on Disney+, physical copies of it had yet to see the light of day.

Our 2022 ambassador is back!@taylorswift13 will be releasing the first and only vinyl pressing of ‘folklore: the long pond studio sessions’ exclusively for RSD on 22nd April Click here for more info: https://t.co/kmCaClEzcp pic.twitter.com/aVidexopdE — Record Store Day UK (@RSDUK) February 16, 2023

Last year, Swift served as the first global Record Store Day ambassador. “The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me. Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion,” she shared at the time.

“They create settings for live events,” Swift added. “They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely. Those people and shops have had a rough few years and we need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric, and stay individual. It’s been a true joy for me to watch vinyl sales grow in the past few years and we, the artists, have the fans to thank for this pleasant surprise.”

More information, along with a complete list of 2023 Record Store Day titles, is available here.