When Is Record Store Day 2023?

Taylor Swift sold 1.695 million total vinyl records last year, as reported by Billboard in January. The week ending in December 15, 2022 was the third-largest vinyl sales weeks since 1991, per Luminate, with the likes of Swift, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and more leading the way in 2022 as a whole.

In February, it was announced that Swift will release her Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions in vinyl form on 2023 Record Store Day, which is exactly one month away. Swift was the first global Record Store Day ambassador in 2022.

Our 2022 ambassador is back!@taylorswift13 will be releasing the first and only vinyl pressing of ‘folklore: the long pond studio sessions’ exclusively for RSD on 22nd April Click here for more info: https://t.co/kmCaClEzcp pic.twitter.com/aVidexopdE — Record Store Day UK (@RSDUK) February 16, 2023

This year, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires Amanda Shires are serving as Record Store Day ambassadors — the first couple to do so.

“We’re happy to be your Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2023,” Isbell said in a video shared to his Twitter on January 30. “We think record stores are so important, not only to the musicians who play in them — like Amanda did so many times this year and I’ve done in the past — but also to the communities and to people who love music and people who love art.”

Announcing your official @recordstoreday ambassadors for 2023 pic.twitter.com/CQBcEoaAGJ — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 30, 2023

The Vinyl Factory shared all the titles that will be available on Saturday, April 22, and Record Store Day’s official website provides a list of participating record stores.