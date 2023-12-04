What Is Billie Eilish’s Sexuality?

After a revealing interview, fans have been wondering about “What Was I Made For?” singer Billie Eilish’s sexual orientation. While she thinks that it should have been “obvious” all along, there are still those who seem confused or surprised by recent comments she made during a red carpet appearance at Variety Hitmakers event in Hollywood over the weekend.

In Variety‘s November cover story, Billie said, “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Then, during the Hitmakers red carpet, she was asked about the response to the cover story, responding, “I’m still scared of them, but I think they’re pretty.” When she was asked if she didn’t mean to come out, she said, “No I didn’t, but then I kinda thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realize people didn’t know… I just don’t really believe in [coming out]. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?'”

Of course, she wasn’t too enthused about being “outed” during the interview, writing in an Instagram post, “thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for’”

It doesn’t seem like she’s in too much of a rush to put a label on her sexuality — or even discuss it publicly — but “I like boys and girls” is as pretty clear as it gets. Now, someone, anyone ask these stars about their music, PLEASE!