After starring in HBO’s The Idol, Troye Sivan has been back in the musical spotlight with his forthcoming album Something To Give Each Other. Recent singles “Rush” and “Got Me Started” are building up the hype, and he’s also stopped by the BBC Live Lounge for a new performance.

Along with performing a mellow rendition of “Rush,” Sivan covered Billie Eilish’s sprawling “What Was I Made For” from the Barbie movie soundtrack, which also had artists like Ice Spice, Dua Lipa, and more. Sivan’s vocals are beautiful and evocative as he sings the vulnerable ballad against soft, ethereal piano. He does the song justice; Billie would certainly definitely approve.

About “Rush,” Sivan previously said in a statement, “‘Rush’ is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2-hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer. Party after party after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

Listen to his cover of “What Was I Made For” above.

Something To Give Each Other is out 10/13 via Capitol. Find more information here.