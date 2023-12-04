Billie Eilish popped up at a Variety Hitmakers event over the weekend, and in a red-carpet interview with the publication, the subject of her recent Variety interview came up, in which she said, “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real. […] I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Reflecting on the red carpet, she said, “I kinda thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realize people didn’t know… I just don’t really believe in [coming out]. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?'”

Now, it appears Eilish was perhaps annoyed by that line of questioning.

In an Instagram post shared last night (December 3), Eilish wrote, “thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for’ [disguised face emoji].”

Meanwhile, in a September interview, Eilish revealed her next album is nearly complete, saying, “There is lots of music coming. There is a whole album of music coming. We’re in the final stages of making it, so that doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it is getting there and it’s very exciting.”