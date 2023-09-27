Coldplay is continuing their Music Of The Spheres Tour starting tonight (September 27) at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, as they wrap up a North American leg. The band is also set to head to Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia before 2023 ends — so there are a lot of fans across the globe hoping to catch one of their shows.

For those who are either heading to see Coldplay tonight, this week, or a show a few months from now, you might be wondering what time they will take the stage to prepare — and we have you covered.

According to Yahoo News, during the band’s UK tour, they performed starting at 8:55 p.m. and treated fans to a two-hour set. The show ended at 10:55 p.m. — as a ballpark for what to expect for the North American run.

The concert itself starts at 6:30 p.m. because two opening acts play before Coldplay does. In total, if fans want to see all the performers, they can expect at least staying there for four hours.

In the next week, Coldplay will also play two shows at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl. Finally, they will head back to Europe for a Summer 2024 leg that will end in exactly a year. For a list of all the upcoming dates, visit their website.

