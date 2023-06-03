Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres Tour found the band setting some very serious enviromentally-focused goals for it. They had hoped to reduce their carbon footprint by 50% from their last tour a few years earlier.

And, in a new social media statement, it seems they’ve successfully gotten closed — with a 47% reduction.

“When we first announced the Music Of The Spheres Tour, we hoped to make it as environmentally beneficial as possible and reduce our direct carbon emissions (from show production, freight, band and crew travel) by 50%,” they shared. According to Billboard, this was also verified by MIT’s Environmental Solutions Initiative (ESI) professor, John E. Fernandez.

“The band deserves significant praise in commissioning the work and acting as the vanguard for the global music industry as it begins to take seriously the reality of living and making music in the Anthropocene,” Fernandez said.

As Coldplay is continuing additional dates throughout this year, they are also working on ways to improve — with the hopes of reaching their previous goal.

“Now that we’re into the second year of the tour, we’ve started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100% renewable energy as efficiently as possible,” it added. “We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum.”

The publication notes that fans have also contributed by using exercise bikes to help power the batteries needed at the shows, used shared transportation methods, and other conscious behaviors. Coldplay has also planted over five million new trees so far.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.