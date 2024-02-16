For those looking to catch her at one of the upcoming dates in Australia, here’s what to know about the timing of the concerts.

Taylor Swift performed the first night of her run of Australian shows last night (February 15), as she took the stage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Swift is set to perform there for three more times, including tonight. From there, she will head to Sydney for a round of four shows.

What Time Does Taylor Swift Go On Stage For The Eras Tour In Australia?

According to Setlist.fm, Taylor Swift is starting her Australian Eras Tour concerts at 7:30 local time — as there needs to be enough time for her to run through the entire three hours of the performance.

Because of this, fans can expect the show to end somewhere between 10:55 and 11:00 p.m., providing plenty of time to make it home from the arena.

She also hasn’t changed any of the setlist, except for the usual surprise song segment, which has two different picks each night. At Melbourne night one, she did “Red (Taylor’s Version)” on guitar and treated the crowd to the emotional live debut of “You’re Losing Me” on piano.

For more information about Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour dates, visit her official website.