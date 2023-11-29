Happy Spotify Wrapped Day. To celebrate, Taylor Swift finally put one of her best “from the vault” songs on streaming services.

“Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you,” Swift wrote on X. “Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now.”

“You’re Losing Me” was initially released on the “late night” edition of her 2022 album Midnights, but the only way to hear the song was to buy the physical album or download the digital copy. It was nowhere to be found on Spotify or Apple Music (which released its Apple Music Replay on Tuesday), but now it’s available on the streaming service of your choosing.

Over the sound of a beating heart, Swift sings in the chorus, “Stop, you’re losin’ me / I can’t find a pulse / My heart won’t start anymore for you / ‘Cause you’re losin’ me.” The song is rumored to be about her breakout with Joe Alwyn. Later, in the bridge, she wonders “how long could we be a sad song / ‘Til we were too far gone to bring back to life?” Then, the line that’s bound to caption millions of Instagram captions: “And I wouldn’t marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her.”

You can listen below, as well as see reactions.

not now sweetie “you’re losing me” is out now on streaming platforms pic.twitter.com/52SdgXvKtd — iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) November 29, 2023

me pretending to be shocked and surprised while finally streaming you’re losing me on spotify for the first time even though I know all the lyrics by heart pic.twitter.com/TfjXmDA4b5 — ver🪩nica⸆⸉ (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) November 29, 2023

YOU'RE LOSING ME ON STREAMING FINALLY THANK YOUUUUUU https://t.co/aFqli8FcJL pic.twitter.com/7DGyLYqK44 — kez (@rosesjimi) November 29, 2023

my body woke me up at 5:30am because she put You’re Losing Me on streaming — emmy ₊˚⊹♡ (@emmyoyok) November 29, 2023

Me cause we can stream You're Losing Me now pic.twitter.com/c79M5RJS7e — ❀megan❀ ❁missing her gf❁ (@thread_0f_gold) November 29, 2023