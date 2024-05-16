When is Billie Eilish’s new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, available to stream on Apple Music? The singer’s third studio album was announced on April 8, and although she hasn’t officially released any singles for it yet, the teases she’s given fans ahead of its release have produced plenty of anticipation for the full project.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long to hear it in its entirety; with a due date of May 17, Hit Me Hard And Soft will be available to stream in just a few hours from this writing, at midnight Eastern time, 9 PM Pacific.

During her listening party for the album at Barclays Center arena in Brooklyn, New York last night, Billie graphically professed her own excitement, saying, “I could sh*t myself right now! Do we wanna hear something? Alright, dudes, so I’m gonna play you the entire album — front to back — and I’m not gonna pause it in the middle, and I’m not gonna talk. Well, I don’t know. Maybe I will. But I’m trying not to talk. I’m doing my best.”

No one could blame her for overflowing with enthusiasm; Billie’s last album, Happier Than Ever, was released nearly three years ago. With its follow-up just hours away, she’s more than justified in bursting with anticipation.