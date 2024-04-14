New Billie Eilish music is on the way. Earlier this month, Eilish announced her third album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, is dropping in May. She also shared there would be no singles ahead of the album release, to allow for fans to experience the album in full. But if you were one of the fans at Eilish’s Do Labs party at Coachella today (April 13), you got to hear some of Eilish’s new music.

During the party, Eilish previewed a song called “Lunch.” Upon first listen, “Lunch” is a steamy, suggestive song, which seems to have some sapphic undertones.

“I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy you so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush,” sings Eilish.

This is perhaps one of Eilish’s more explicit songs, and fans online are freaking out.

One fan on Twitter dubbed the song the “gay anthem of the year.”

“she’s coming up the stairs so i’m pulling up a chair and im pulling up my hair” BILLIE U FREAAAAAK. gay anthem of the year i fear pic.twitter.com/U8wOqvq9PI — 🦷♡ (@idreamaboutit) April 14, 2024

Another fan expressed happiness over the fact that Billie outwardly sang about her queerness. “FINALLY A GAY BILLIE SONG WE ARE OUT OF THE TRENCHES,” they said.

FINALLY A GAY BILLIE SONG WE ARE OUT OF THE TRENCHES pic.twitter.com/G3d2ScMyqd — desi ❥'s markie 🪩 (@like1wasmade4u) April 14, 2024

“I COULD EAT THAT FUCKING GIRL FOR LUNCH??? SHE DANCES ON MY TONGUE?? TASTES LIKE SHE MIGHT BE THE ONE? BILLIE EILISH WHAT ARE YOU ABOUT TO DO TO US WITH THIS ALBUM??? pic.twitter.com/3OUBt3pNdU — niyah 𝜗𝜚 IS READY FOR HMHAS (@ijustwonderr) April 14, 2024

BILLIE GOT A HIT pic.twitter.com/PY1HXqW0hp — a 💋 (@beomsolos) April 14, 2024

Elsewhere during the party, Eilish debuted two other songs, “Chihiro” and “L’Amour De Ma Vie.”

BILLIE GOT A HIT pic.twitter.com/PY1HXqW0hp — a 💋 (@beomsolos) April 14, 2024

Billie previews 'L'AMOUR DE MA VIE' off of 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT' at her party at #Coachella tonight! 👀 pic.twitter.com/8bGScGtOOv — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) April 14, 2024

You can hear the previews above.

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out 5/17 via Interscope. Find more information here.