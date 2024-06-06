Charli XCX has already gifted the world “ Von Dutch ,” “ 360 ,” “Club Classics,” and “B2b,” and the UK pop star went ahead and tacked on Addison Rae and A.G. Cook to a “Von Dutch” remix, then Robyn and Yung Lean to a “360” remix. Still, there is so much of Brat yet to be revealed. Charli XCX’s new album is 15 songs, 41 minutes and 23 seconds long; get ready ready to see that lime green album cover chronically on screens everywhere this summer due to repetitive streaming.

When Will Charli XCX’s New Album Brat Be On Spotify?

Brat is due out on Friday, June 7, which means the album should hit Spotify, Apple Music, and all DSPs at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 6, and midnight ET on Friday, June 7.

Charli XCX’s Brat Tracklist

1. “360”

2. “Club Classics”

3. “Sympathy Is A Knife”

4. “I Might Say Something Stupid”

5. “Talk Talk”

6. “Von Dutch”

7. “Everything Is Romantic”

8. “Rewind”

9. “So I”

10. “Girl, So Confusing”

11. “Apple”

12. “B2b”

13. “Mean Girls”

14. “I Think About It All The Time”

15. “365”