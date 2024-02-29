If “Von Dutch” is any indication, Charli XCX’s forthcoming album, Brat, may very well be a conceptual pop masterpiece. On Wednesday, February 28, Charli confirmed Brat would arrive this summer, consisting of 15 songs and running 41:23 minutes. An official release date for her follow-up to 2022’s Crash has not yet been announced, but the album is available for pre-save and vinyls are available for pre-order.

Three-ish of those minutes belongs to “Von Dutch,” which dropped this morning, February 29, alongside a Torso-directed video that showcases Charli’s brattiest behavior. And it rules.

The video begins with Charli strutting through a mob of paparazzi at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. “It’s OK to just admit that you’re jealous of me,” she sings, ripping off her glasses and flipping her scarf over her shoulder with dramatic flair. “Yeah, I heard you talk about me, that’s the word on the street / You’re obsessing, just confess it / Put your hands up / It’s obvious I’m your number one.”

Charli’s confident lyrics are matched only by her chaotic, uninhibited choreography atop a moving walkway. In fact, the UK pop star is feeling herself so much that she headbutts the camera, leaving it bloodied, but it never loses its focus on Charli, who is now willingly being dragged across the floor. Then, she sprints onto an empty plane and does whatever she wants inside and on top of the plane before being taken away on a runway baggage cart. Once she’s lying on the moving baggage carousel, she’s staring silently, which is understandable because it was exhausting just watching her.

Watch the “Von Dutch” video above.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.