When Will Post Malone’s New Album F-1 Trillion Be On Spotify?

Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion will be released on Friday, August 16, which likely means the album will become available to stream on Spotify (and all DSPs) at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 15, and midnight ET on Friday, August 16.

F-1 Trillion comes just over a year after Malone released Austin on July 28, 2023. Austin debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and F-1 Trillion has a shot at becoming Post’s third No. 1 album.

Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion Tracklist

1. “Wrong Ones” Feat. Tim McGraw

2. “Finer Things” Feat. Hank Williams Jr.

3. “I Had Some Help” Feat. Morgan Wallen

4. “Pour Me A Drink” Feat. Blake Shelton

5. “Have the Heart” Feat. Dolly Parton

6. “What Don’t Belong to Me”

7. “Goes Without Saying” Feat. Brad Paisley

8. “Guy for That” Feat. Luke Combs

9. “Nosedive” Feat. Lainey Wilson

10. “Losers” Feat. Jelly Roll

11. “Devil I’ve Been” Feat. ERNEST

12. “Never Love You Again” Feat. Sierra Ferrell

13. “Missin’ You Like This” Feat. Luke Combs

14. “California Sober” Feat. Chris Stapleton

15. “Hide My Gun” Feat. HARDY

16. “Right About You”

17. “M-e-x-i-c-o” Feat. Billy Strings

18. “Yours”