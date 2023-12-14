Over the past few weeks, there have been rumors that Olivia Rodrigo has been romantically involved with Louis Partridge , a 20-year-old English actor best known for playing Lord Tewkesbury in the two Enola Holmes movies for Netflix, as well as Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious in the FX series Pistol. So, that begs the question:

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dating?

In October, the pair was spotted together in London, which first sparked dating rumors. Then, Partridge was seen supporting Rodrigo at her Jingle Ball performance in New York City on December 8. He was also spotted at the Saturday Night Live afterparty on December 9, after Rodrigo was the musical guest that night.

Then, the relationship was all but confirmed: TMZ shared photos taken on December 13, of the two outside of an NYC gas station, holding each other and kissing.

So far, neither Rodrigo nor Partridge have publicly confirmed that they’re in a relationship.

Speaking of relationships, though: On The Tonight Show last week, Rodrigo spoke about a mishap involving one of her exes, saying, “I try to follow 0 people because it helps me be off my phone and off of social media. But I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex — as one does, sue me, sorry — and I accidentally followed him because I was stalking him, and I was just following one person, so it was super obvious that I was following him.”