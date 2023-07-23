Who Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ About?

Taylor Swift isn’t the only songstress with a knack for turning terrible dating experiences into chart-topping hits. According to fan theories, Olivia Rodrigo’s latest single, “Vampire,” secretly did just that. Livies, the nickname for Olivia Rodrigo super fans, believe the lead single off the musician’s forthcoming sophomore album, Guts, is inspired by her ex-boyfriend. But who exactly is that?

Based on social media users, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” track is about producer Adam Faze. The lyric of the track in question reads, “Went for me and not her / ‘Cause girls your age know better.”

One user online kicked about the theory when they wrote, “What if ‘Vampire’ is about the relationship with Adam Faze and the age gap? Vampire is a creature that ‘does not age’ but actually has a lot of age. Like when Edward was a few dozen or hundreds of years old and dated a teenager.” The fan’s remark referred to the character Edward Cullen from the Twilight movie franchise and the former couple’s nearly six-year age gap.

what if vampire is about the relationship with adam faze and the age gap? vampire is a creature that "does not age" but actually has a lot of age. like when edward was a few dozen or hundreds of years old and dated a teenager pic.twitter.com/iV6sVnRqCM — malu (@livisswft) June 24, 2023

Another pointed out that the track’s release date added to the conspiracy. “That’s crazy that Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze were ‘confirmed’ officially on June 29th two years ago at the ‘Space Jam’ event at Universal, and she released ‘Vampire’ today on June 29TH 💀💀,” wrote the fan.

thats crazy that olivia rodrigo and adam faze were “confirmed” official on june 29th 2 years ago at the space jam event at universal and she released vampire today on JUNE 29TH 💀💀 — GOLDEN GIRL (@livinyoungnwild) June 30, 2023

However, in a now-deleted post on TikTok, when asked by a friend if he inspired the song, Faze laughs it off, saying, “That’s not me.”

Tana Mongeau shares and deletes TikTok video with Olivia Rodrigo’s ex Adam Faze saying “vampire” isn’t about him: “Stop, that’s not me.” pic.twitter.com/IFCHg5m8LX — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) July 9, 2023

Listen to the whole track above.

Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen. Find more information here.