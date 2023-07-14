As Olivia Rodrigo has become a pop superstar over the past few years, she has heard a ton of interview questions. A recent query, though, really stood out for her. During an interview with UK radio station Capital, Rodrigo fielded a question from a young fan, who said, “I think you’re very, very pretty, and you’re an amazing singer, but do you have a beauty hack that makes you look so pretty?”

Super cute 8-year-old mega fan asks @oliviarodrigo what her beauty hack is 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Xa654znvTi — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) July 14, 2023

At the first instance of being called pretty, Rodrigo made the kind of face that results from watching a video of an unlikely animal friendship or something cute like that. At the end of the question, Rodrigo made a similar face and said, “Aww… that’s the best compliment anyone’s ever given me, oh my god.”

As for her beauty hacks, Rodrigo replied, “I always wear sunscreen, I try to do that, that’s important. And I drink a lot of water — that’s so boring. I feel bad giving such a boring answer to such a sweet, interesting girl, but I can’t think of anything else.”

Meanwhile, Rodrigo is enjoying the success of her new single “Vampire,” which just became her third song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.