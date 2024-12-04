2024’s Spotify Wrapped was rolled out this morning , and it’s the same most-streamed artist for the second year in a row.

Who Is The Most-Streamed Artist On Spotify In 2024?

Taylor Swift takes the title for 2024. The “Fortnite” singer generated 26.6 billion streams globally, ahead of The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Billie Eilish, who round out the top five.

To celebrate Swift’s achievement, Spotify “implemented a special Wrapped badge on her profile as well as introduced custom animations corresponding with her music, including sparkles to match Fearless (Taylor’s Version), seagulls for 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and more,” according to Billboard.

Swift recorded a special video message for her top listeners. “I just wanted to say thank you so much for being one of my top listeners on Spotify,” she said. “That’s so nice of you. I look back on this year and I think about how special you guys made it for us being on The Eras Tour. We went all over the world. We went to Europe, Australia, Asia, back through America, then to Canada. And so thank you if you came to see the show. Thank you for streaming the music. It’s just been such a wild ride and I really appreciate everything you guys have done, including listening to my music so much. It’s so cool.”

Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April. But her back catalogue — especially Lover and Midnights — continues to rack up millions of streams every day. Below, you can find the most-streamed artist on Spotify for every year dating back to 2013.

Most-Streamed Artists On Spotify By Year

2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

2014: Ed Sheeran

2015: Drake

2016: Drake

2017: Ed Sheeran

2018: Drake

2019: Post Malone

2020: Bad Bunny

2021: Bad Bunny

2022: Bad Bunny

2023: Taylor Swift

2024: Taylor Swift