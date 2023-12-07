Reputation is rumored to be the next Taylor’s Version album, so it’s fitting that Taylor Swift‘s fans have brought back the snake emoji.

In her Time Person Of The Year profile, Swift discussed her feud with Kanye West — who famously interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs and later rapped that he “made that b*tch famous” — and his then-wife Kim Kardashian. The reality show star leaked footage of Swift appearing to give West permission for the “b*tch” line in “Famous,” but as Swift told Time, it was a “fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

Kardashian reportedly still hasn’t apologized to Swift for the “character assassination” incident. According to TMZ, we’re told Taylor would actually accept an apology from Kim on this issue, even all these years later, but only under one specific condition… it would have to be done publicly.”

Until then, Swift’s fans are taking matters into their hands by spamming Kardashian’s Instagram posts with the snake emoji, which Swifties reclaimed after Kim posted a snake emoji-filled tweet that has not aged well. Like so:

The snake was also the prominent iconography of Swift’s Reputation era. Except to see it a lot until Reputation (Taylor’s Version) comes out — especially on Kardashian’s social media pages.