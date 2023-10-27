Uproxx’s Josh Kurp ranked “Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]” at No. 9 among all of Taylor Swift’s 26 vault tracks across her four re-recorded albums. “Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]” arrived today (October 27) on 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and Swift explained why it wasn’t included on her original 1989 album, which not-so-coincidentally released on October 27, 2014.

“‘Now That We Don’t Talk’ is one of my favorite songs that was left behind,” Swift said in a 26-second audio recording posted to Tumblr, where she also spoke on “‘Slut!’ (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]” and “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault].” “It was so hard to leave it behind, but I think we wrote it a little bit towards the end of the process, and we couldn’t get the production right at the time.”

She continued, “But we had tons of time to perfect the production this time and figure out what we wanted the song to sound like. […] I think it’s the shortest song I’ve ever had, but I think it packs a punch. I think it really goes in. For the short amount of time we have, I think it makes its point.”

“Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]” comes in at two minutes and 31 seconds, which is all the time Swifties needed to attach to it and surmise that Swift is likely referencing her past relationship with Harry Styles.

now that we dont talk pic.twitter.com/W60y9kc8lb — ๑ ⋆ nick (@karmat94) October 27, 2023

EXACTLY this specific part of now that we dont talk is my new personality pic.twitter.com/zzxCgsowWu — mel ⊹ ࣪ ˖ (@folkloremel) October 27, 2023

now that we dont talk when it shows up in my spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/jWwHY3FNJY — kendall 🤠 (@thenearestdream) October 27, 2023

I CALL MY MOM SHE SAYS TO GET IT OFF MY CHEST! REMIND MYSELF THE WAY YOU FADED TIL I LEFT… I CANNOT BE YOUR FRIEND SO I PAID THE PRICE OF WHAT I LOST. AND WHAT IT COST. NOW THAT WE DONT TALK !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZeeF7hbBtw — emily (@titosoatmilk) October 27, 2023

I DONT HAVE TO PRETEND I LIKE ACID ROCK OR THAT I’D LIKE TO BE ON A MEGA YACHT! WITH IMPORTANT MEN WHO THINK! IMPORTANT THOUGHTS!

– Now That We Don’t Talk #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/t4C7lIlvE1 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 27, 2023

when harry hears Now That We Dont Talk 💀 pic.twitter.com/CLHbuwk6gK — Renée🎃 (@simp4chrisrry) October 27, 2023

NOW THAT WE DONT TALK GRITA HARRY STYLES pic.twitter.com/mAQrKChsQy — spooky mari 🦇 (@cupofmariel) October 27, 2023

OH MY GOD NOW THAT WE DONT TALK IS SO HARRY STYLES CODED — r u e 🤍 (@pyxii_styxx) October 27, 2023

As for Swift saying “Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]” is one of her favorite left-behind tracks, she said something similar when announcing 1989 (Taylor’s Version).