Earlier this month, Taylor Swift announced a run of The Eras Tour concerts in the US for 2024. As far as this year, though, the final Eras concert went down at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium last night (August 9). Swift made sure to make the event special by dropping a major piece of news: Her next re-recorded album will be 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Between songs, Swift spoke about how special her fans have made The Eras Tour and how good it’s felt that they’ve embraced the Taylor’s Version albums. She continued, “And so now here we are, on the last night of the US leg of The Eras Tour, in the eighth month of the year… on the ninth day.” At this point, the crowd was in an uproar when they realized what was happening. Swift dragged it out a little bit longer before pointing to an on-screen graphic revealing that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is set for release on October 27.

She even had the album title projected on the SoFi Stadium roof.

In her social media announcement, Swift wrote, “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you [soon]! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

