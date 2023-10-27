Here Is The Taylor Swift ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version) [Deluxe]’ Tracklist

Taylor Swift is up to her old Midnights tricks. Her 10th studio album celebrated its one-year anniversary last weekend, and if you look at 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and squint really hard, you can see the roundabout, Easter egg way in which Swift honored it.

Last October, only three hours elapsed between Swift’s Midnights and Midnights (3am Edition). And Swift only let eight-ish hours pass after the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) release before dropping 1989 (Taylor’s Version) [Deluxe] on Friday morning, October 27. This time, the deluxe tracklist includes only one new song: “Bad Blood (Remix) (Taylor’s Version)” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

“Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life,” Swift captioned photos posted across her social channels. “I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him.”

Swift continued, “Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!,’ I smiled. The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me. I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition.”

See Swift’s posts as well as the full 1989 (Taylor’s Version) [Deluxe] tracklist below.

1. “Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)”

2. “Blank Space (Taylor’s Version)”

3. “Style (Taylor’s Version)”

4. “Out Of The Woods (Taylor’s Version)”

5. “All You Had To Do Was Stay (Taylor’s Version)”

6. “Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version)”

7. “I Wish You Would (Taylor’s Version)”

8. “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)”

9. “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”

10. “How You Get The Girl (Taylor’s Version)”

11. “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

12. “I Know Places (Taylor’s Version)”

13. “Clean (Taylor’s Version)”

14. “Wonderland (Taylor’s Version)”

15. “You Are In Love (Taylor’s Version)”

16. “New Romantics (Taylor’s Version)”

17. “‘Slut!’ (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”

18. “Say Don’t Go (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”

19. “Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”

20. “Suburban Legends (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”

21. “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]”

22. “Bad Blood (Remix) (Taylor’s Version)” Feat. Kendrick Lamar