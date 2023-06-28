Why Was Madonna Hospitalized?

Earlier today, it was reported that Madonna had been hospitalized in New York City. According to Page Six, the singer had been rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive. Although she had to be intubated for one night, it was revealed that she’s currently recovering and alert, and she’s expected to make a full recovery.

According to Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, the cause of all this was a bacterial infection. As he wrote on Instagram, “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Unfortunately, due to her hospitalization, the kickoff of her upcoming Celebration Tour for the 40th anniversary of her career has been postponed. Oseary writes, “At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The tour, which was to feature Bob The Drag Queen as an opener in protest of a slate of Republican-led anti-drag/anti-trans laws, was originally scheduled to begin on July 15 in Vancouver and run through December 1 in Amsterdam.