Madonna was hospitalized earlier this week after being found unresponsive, according to a report from Page Six. She’s currently recovering from what her manager Guy Oseary called a “serious bacterial infection” on Instagram. According to Oseary’s post, Madonna incurred the infection on Saturday, June 24, prompting a multi-day stay in the intensive care unit, as well as the postponement of her upcoming Celebration Tour for the 40th anniversary of her music career.

According to Page Six, the 64-year-old singer was intubated for “at least one night” before having the tube removed and her daughter, Lourdes Leon, was with her. She’s alert and out of the ICU, but still under medical care, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Although Madonna’s most recent album was 2019’s Madame X, she has been plenty busy this year lending her iconic voice to some of pop’s foremost entertainers. Earlier this month, she released singles with The Weeknd (“Popular” with Playboi Carti) and Sam Smith (“Vulgar“), while last Friday saw the release of her vinyl collection, Finally Enough Love: The Rainbow Edition. She’s also been protesting the slew of bigoted anti-LGBTQ laws that have cropped up nationwide by adding Bob The Drag Queen to the Celebration Tour as her official opener.