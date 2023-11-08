Back in August, a New York Times profile revealed that Lipa has a new album due for release in 2024, and that she was working with Tame Impala, suggesting some psychedelic sounds.

Nearly four years have passed since Dua Lipa released her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia , even if it doesn’t feel like it. Hits like “Don’t Start Now” and “ Levitating ” have held up well since the album’s March 2020 release. But a new era of Lipa is upon us, as she is gearing up to release her new single, “Houdini.”

Will Dua Lipa Tour In 2024?

The profile noted that the album would be due “early 2024.” Should the album arrive in March, as Future Nostalgia did in March of 2020, we’ll likely get a tour announcement shortly after the album’s release. If “Houdini” is the lead single to Lipa’s third album, and not simply a standalone single, it would make more sense for the album to arrive sooner rather than later.

If the album and tour announcement both arrive within the first quarter of 2024, Lipa will likely tour in 2024 as well. However, say the album doesn’t come until next summer, she may not tour until 2025.

In the meantime, you can pre-save “Houdini” here.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.