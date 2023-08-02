Although it’s been a few years since Dua Lipa initially released “Levitating,” the song is having quite a few court issues in 2023. Just last month, Lipa was able to dismiss a lawsuit in Los Angeles. It had been filed by the band Artikal Sound System, who claimed she violated copyright infringement with their 2017 song, “Live Your Life.”

However, despite that lawsuit being dismissed, Lipa just might have to deal with another heading her way — for the same song. Producer Bosko Kante has filed one against her, citing improper use of a talk box performance.

For context, Kante runs a company that sells a virtual version of the technology and was allegedly approached by one of the “Levitating” producers to incorporate it into the song. While he agreed, the issue of the lawsuit comes from the fact that Kante says the deal did not allow the sample to be used on any remixes.

“All three remixes sampled and incorporated a greater amount of plaintiff’s work than that used in the original version,” Kante’s lawyers said, according to The Line Of Best Fit. “Defendants did not seek or receive any authorization or permission to use the composition or sound recording of plaintiff’s work from plaintiff.”

Because of this, Kante is reportedly seeking “more than $20 million” in the lawsuit.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.