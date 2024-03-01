Camila Cabello , Normani , Lauren Jauregui , Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke wrapped up their time together as Fifth Harmony in 2018 (Cabello left the group a little before that, in 2016). Since then, there have been murmurs here and there about a reunion. On that front, there is some promising news.

Will Fifth Harmony Reunite In 2024?

Page Six reports that according to “a source,” the five-piece is “in talks to reunite,” and that Cabello is included in these conversations. The artists’ interest in reuniting was apparently sparked after songs like “All In My Head (Flex)” went viral on TikTok.

The relationship between Cabello and her former bandmates wasn’t great after she left the group, but in 2022, she said, “We have been supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff. I’m in a really good place with them.”

Then, in an October 2023 interview, an E! News host said to Brooke, “I do feel like, in the future, we’ll get all the girls together.” Brooke responded, “A hundred percent. We may be working on something.” Brooke later clarified on X (formerly Twitter), though, “I’m thrilled to see there’s a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony. Reunion has many meanings and while there’s no official band reunion happening at the moment, some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way.”

If the reunion doesn’t end up happening, at least Normani and Cabello have new solo music on the way.